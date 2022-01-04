Still Working At Home? 5 Plus-Size Robes For Cozy Comfort

Affiliate Links

After working at home for nearly two years, loungewear has become our wardrobe staples. We’ve traded in our button-up shirts and pencil skirts for leggings and t-shirts. Instead of matching handbags and heels, we’re all about matching silk pajama sets and Zoom-appropriate tops with coordinating sweatpants. No matter your preference, during the colder months, throwing on a robe can add even more comfort and an extra touch of opulence to your work wardrobe. In fact, as I type this, I’m living the plush life in this comfy zip robe.

House robes are cozy enough to wear for hours and decent-looking enough to step out for a minute or two to fetch the mail. Today we’ve rounded up some of the best plus-size robes available in different prints, fabrics, and lengths.

This long duster robe is made in a lightweight marled knit for ultimate drape and softness. Rib-knit cuffs on the sleeves feel just like your favorite tee, and side ties hold it closed.

With a full-length zip and a hood, the navy Zip Robe masters the art of cozy & warm home styling. The bauble detailed drawstring waist adds a playful touch to this must-have design.

Cover up, look elegant while being comfortable in this lovely satin-trimmed, midi-length robe with lace sleeves. This satin robe can be worn as your lingerie robe/gown at night, or you can wear it as a summer casual cardigan during the day.

This soft and stretchy robe shows off secret garden blooms in a pretty floral print. Open front. Long sleeves. Matching self-tie belt (plus an interior tie for when you want to keep things all wrapped up). Jersey knit.

This everyday robe is made with a soft, absorbent fabric that has plush chenille 2 side seam pockets, and a self-tie waist—the chenille feels soft and velvety and the hood makes you feel oh so comfortable.

Featured Image: Lane Bryant