New Year’s Eve Plans? What Does Dr. Fauci Have to Say About That

With the Omicron variant on the move and securing its spot as the most prominent COVID-19 strain, it’s in your best interest to avoid big crowds.

This time last year we brought 2021 in the most unconventional ways possible…not by choice. The COVID-19 pandemic had all of us shook and it was safer to stay in than to go out for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

This year, history is repeating itself.

While the holidays appeared to be a more-inclusive celebration this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that gathering in big groups was still dangerous.

So what does that mean for our New Year’s Eve plans? STAY HOME!!

Seriously, avoid large groups.

“When you are talking about a New Year’s Eve party where you have 30, 40, 50 people celebrating, you do not know the status of the vaccination, I would recommend strongly: Stay away from that this year,” he said. “There will be other years to do that. But not this year.” [CNN]

The Omicron variant has put a strain on many this holiday season, including my family. Plans have been canceled while entire families fight this thing. Hospitals and Urgent Care facilities are at capacity, and rapid tests are scarce.

The good news is that vaccines appear to prevent people from needing hospitalization, thus Fauci supports gathering in small groups of vaccinated and boosted persons. Attending a large New Year’s Eve party, on the other hand, should be avoided this year, according to the doctor.