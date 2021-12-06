Watch Lizzo Deliver Witty Rendition of Erykah Badu’s “Tyrone”

Watch Lizzo stun those in attendance with a witty rendition of Erykah Badu’s “Tyrone” during a private performance for Art Basel in Miami on Saturday.

Lizzo’s version of the song came at the close of her 70-minute show as part of American Express’ “UNSTAGED” concert series for Amex card members.

In the original Badu sang that she “better call Tyrone,” but Lizzo switched the lyrics to “Maybe I should call Chris Evans,” based on a fan push to have the “Good As Hell” singer date the actor. “Maybe Captain America could put another bun up in my oven,” Lizzo continued, playfully hinting at rumors that she got pregnant by the actor over the summer.

Bottom line, Lizzo is a talented artist having a great time. Check out the video below.

We love Lizzo!