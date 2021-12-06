Melissa McCarthy To Co-Host Home Renovation Show….on Discovery+

Melissa McCarthy to co-host home renovation show. The Great Giveback, a six-episode series from Discovery+, has been ordered by Deadline with Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich reuniting, after their other HGTV home repair show, Celebrity IOU.

The pair will combine their drive to assist others with their love of remodeling and design in the new series to surprise remarkable people with gorgeous home transformations. The cousins will learn about the inspiring stories of extraordinary people who were nominated by their loved ones before they roll up their sleeves, grab sledgehammers, overhaul rooms, and stun unsuspecting subjects with the news that they would be receiving bespoke redesigns. The cousins will next use their creativity and enthusiasm, fueled by the inspiring narratives and assisted by their skilled staff, to astound the homeowners with spectacular reveals. In late spring 2022, the series will premiere on Discovery+.