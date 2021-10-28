Torrid Launches Holiday Campaign With Winners Of Plus-Size Virtual Casting Call

Torrid’s Christmas campaign, “More the Merrier,” debuted earlier this week, and features the 10 winners of the company’s first-ever virtual casting call. Get to know the winners on Torrid’s Instagram, which include:

Anushree – a California-based aerospace engineer

Barb – a disability rights advocate from Pennsylvania

Angelina – a teacher from Fresno, California

Hillary – a Lifestyle TV Expert from Minnesota.

Amanda – a Human Resources Manager from Windsor, Ontario.

Micayla – a singer/songwriter from Los Angeles, California.

Mariah – a graphic designer, and photographer from New York

Brittany – a nursing student from Montego Bay, Jamaica

Avery – a full-time student from Halifax, Nova Scotia

Monique – a Consumer Services Rep, and mother of two from Virginia.

Torrid customers were invited to submit photos and videos earlier this year in order to be chosen for the campaign. After reviewing over 8000 entries, 30 semi-finalists were chosen. Torrid’s customers voted, and the semi-finalists were whittled down to just ten. Before traveling on an all-expenses-paid trip to Los Angeles for the photoshoot in August, the winners received mentoring from actress and comedian Nicole Byer.

You can expect to see these divas throughout the holiday season. In addition to the Christmas campaign, #TeamTorrid will hold in-store events throughout the country, acting as brand ambassadors and offering feedback and insight, and will continue to feature the campaign winners on the company’s social media platforms.

“With #TeamTorrid, the brand continues to prioritize leaning into their customer base for feedback to inform upcoming collections, as well as discover and celebrate the inspiring women to represent the brand,” shared a Torrid executive.