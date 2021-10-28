Jill Scott to Star in Highway to Heaven Reboot

Jill Scott and Barry Watson have stepped into the lead roles in Lifetime’s revival of the legendary 1980s series Highway to Heaven. Scott portrays Angela, an angel sent to Earth by God to help those in need, and she takes on the position of the school counselor, which is how she meets Watson’s Bruce, the administrator, who is taken aback when he discovers about her work’s supernatural origin.

In the first film, Angela takes on the position of a temporary school counselor and works alongside the principal to help in the lives of a difficult kid Cody (Ben Daon) and his father Jeff (Robert Moloney) following the terrible death of Cody’s mother, Melissa (Ashley Ross). As Angela appears to work miracles with Cody and Jeff, Bruce is taken aback when he learns about Angela’s supernatural nature.

In this trailer watch as Angela Stewart (Jill Scott) shines light into people’s darkness.

Highway to Heaven will premiere on Saturday, Nov. 6 on Lifetime.

Image Credit: Lifetime