Plus-Size Model Tabria Majors Honors Ciara In Video For Halloween

Tabria Majors is back with another Halloween tribute. This year the plus-size model is honoring singer Ciara. Not only is Majors a Ciara fan, but it’s also CiCi’s birthday which makes the tribute extra special. “She is a phenomenal performer, one of the best dancers of my generation,” shared Majors…and I completely agree. 

What a tribute! Tabria included all of Ciara’s hits. She recreated everything from “Goodies” to “Level Up.”

Last year, Tabria channeled Beyoncé and honored her with a convincing recreation of Queen Bey’s most popular videos. Tabria Majors may not be on Ciara or Bey’s level, but sistergirl is FIERCE with the dance moves!

Halloween can officially begin!

