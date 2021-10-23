Kardea Brown to host Cooking Show that Celebrates Soul Food & Black Chefs

The Great Soul Food Cook-Off, a new cooking competition show, hosted by chef and TV host Kardea Brown, will honor Black chefs and culinary traditions.

Over the course of eight episodes, the series will pit eight chefs against each other, with the winner taking home a $50,000 grand prize. With challenges specifically created to spotlight soul cuisine, past and present, the show wants to help recognize the contributions of Black chefs and culture to the world of food in the same way that Black culture has had a significant impact on music, fashion, sports, and media at large.

Each week, host Kardea Brown will be joined by world-famous chefs such as Eric Adjepong and Melba Wilson to critique the participants’ creations.

Also Read: Three Plus Size Beauty Queens Are Crowned At The First Plus USA Competition

“Soul food originated in the earliest African American communities and describes a style of cuisine that represents the creativity and skill of Black cooks from many cultures within the African diaspora,” said Tina Perry, president of OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, in a release. “Our audience cherishes time together as a family around the table and many have passed down favorite family recipes for generations. This series is a celebration of long-standing traditions we hope to introduce and spotlight for new and existing viewers as we shine a light on a few of today’s most talented Black chefs and culinary curators.”

The six-part, 60-minute series will begin on November 20, with new episodes airing on Saturdays through December 18.

Editorial Credit: Discovery+ Television