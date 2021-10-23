Amanda LaCount: 5 Things To Know About The Plus-Size Dancer

With a strong social media presence, plus-size dancer Amanda LaCount is passionate about using her platform to spread body positivity. The hip-hop dancer, actress, model, and influencer recently signed with EKC PR and she’s excited about her future in the entertainment industry.

So, who is Amanda LaCount? Amanda will continue promoting the belief that any “body” can be a dancer, no matter their size. DailyVenusDiva.com has rounded up 5 key things to know about Amanda.

1) Amanda danced in Rihanna’s 2021 Savage X Fenty Show.

Amanda first appeared in the Savage X Fenty Show in 2019. The Emmy-nominated special emphasizes body confidence and inclusivity, celebrating women and men who showcase a diverse range of body types.

2) Amanda is on Instagram.

She has nearly 300K followers on Instagram, and over 550K followers and 9.1M likes on TikTok.

3) She worked with SHEIN.

Amanda was also recently seen dancing in SHEIN X: Rock The Runway, which premiered on September 26 and featured musical guests like The Chainsmokers and Saweetie.

4) Amanda has performed with A-list celebrities.

She has performed with Lizzo at Coachella, Meghan Trainor at the Radio Disney Music Awards, Keala Settle, on Ellen, Lady Gaga in her “Stupid Love” music video, and Katy Perry in her “Swish Swish” music video.

5) She is a promising actress.

Amanda was featured in ABC’s The Little Mermaid Live, alongside Queen Latifah and John Stamos; and in Netflix’s The Prom, starring Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman.

Editorial Credit: amandalacount.com