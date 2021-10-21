Denise Bidot Debuts Limited-Time Collection with Kohl’s Sonoma Goods for Life Flagship Brand

This fall, Kohl’s shoppers can emulate Denise Bidot’s style with a new limited-time Sonoma Goods for Life collection, which is currently available online at Kohls.com and will soon be available in select Kohl’s stores.

Bidot designed the line, which reflects her particular style. Plus-size shoppers may update their wardrobes with adaptable pieces that can be used in a variety of ways for the next season.

The Sonoma Goods for Life x Denise Bidot line was created to empower women by allowing them to feel confident, comfortable, and attractive while wearing her items. It contains warm fleece and waffle knit sets, oversized turtleneck sweaters, and velvet bodysuits and leggings for a night in with friends or a night out on the town.

“There is a special power in creating clothes that every woman can feel comfortable and confident in. With this Sonoma Goods for Life collection, I hope women of all sizes can see and let their beauty shine,” said Bidot. “There are no limitations to what women can wear and I’m excited that I’ve been able to work with Kohl’s to introduce an assortment of seasonal clothing that can help women feel and be their authentic selves, no matter the occasion.”

The new collection will be available for a short period this season, both online and in select stores, in a wide range of sizes, up to 5X online.

Shop the Denise Bidot Sonoma Goods for Life collection now at Kohls.com.