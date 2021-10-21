Amber Riley, Raven Goodwin & Kierra Sheard-Kelly to Star in Lifetime Original Films

Single Black Female, starring Raven Goodwin and Amber Riley, as well as Line Sisters, starring Kierra Sheard-Kelly, have been greenlit for a Lifetime original thriller in 2022.

Monica (Raven Goodwin) is eager to move forward with her life after losing her father in Single Black Female, as she tries to obtain a new hosting job for an afternoon talk show. When Monica hires a new secretary, Simone (Amber Riley), the two become fast friends after Simone moves in next door and becomes entirely immersed in Monica’s life. Simone, however, hides a dark secret beneath her lovely exterior, and fractures in her facade begin to appear as time passes. Monica resolves to end her relationship with Simone once and for all, but Simone has other ideas and is determined to take over Monica’s life for good.

In Line Sisters, Cassandra (Kierra Sheard-Kelly), Valerie (LeToya Luckett), Simona (Ta’Rhonda Jones), and Dominique (Drew Sidora) are four sorority sisters who gather for a Black Greek Weekend celebration in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. After the inexplicable death of the dean of pledges 15 years prior, they share more than the bonds of sisterhood as members of the Alpha Beta Omega Sorority, Inc. As they arrive on the island, however, the past begins to knock on their door, and weird and incomprehensible things begin to happen to each of them, threatening to reveal the fatal truth that might break them apart.

Single Black Female is directed by Shari Carpenter and written by Tessa Evelyn Scott and Sa’Rah L. Jones.

Line Sisters is produced by Big Dreams Entertainment in association with Undaunted Content for Lifetime and is executive produced by D’Angela Proctor and Leslie Greif. Tailiah Breon directs from a script written by Jasmine S. Greene and Scott Mullen.