Actress Chrissy Metz Launches The Joyful Heart Wine Company

Actress and singer Chrissy Metz has recently launched The Joyful Heart Wine Company. Joyful Heart Red Blend, White Blend, and Limited Reserve Red Blend were created in partnership with award-winning winemaker Nicole Walsh.

Joyful Heart Wine Co. honors the combination of sharing wine and the spirit of giving. It is rooted in the spirit of joy, faith, love, and community. In keeping with this mission, a portion of every bottle sold is contributed to World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization that harnesses the power of food to heal people and improve economies in times of crisis and beyond.

“These wines hold a special place in my heart, and it’s been amazing to watch our collective vision become a reality. Born out of my desire to live from the heart, to create purposeful moments, give back to the community, and to share delicious wine with loved ones, Joyful Heart Wine Co. has been a dream of mine for many years,” shared Chrissy Metz, Founder of Joyful Heart Wine Co. “For me, a Joyful Heart is a reminder of the importance of breaking bread together, sharing in community, and knowing that we are all deeply loved.”

For more information on Joyful Heart Wines, visit their website. Visit wck.org to discover more about World Central Kitchen.