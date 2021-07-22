Yumi Nu Becomes Sports Illustrated’s First Asian American Plus-Size Model

Yumi Nu, a model, and singer-songwriter has become Sports Illustrated’s first plus-size Asian model. Nu, 24, is the 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie of the Year. She is of Japanese and Dutch descent.

The plus-size model opened up about the photoshoot and what it meant to her and others who look like her in an Instagram video uploaded Thursday. “For Asian American women, there’s a lot of shame in flaunting your body and feeling sexy. And I think for me as a plus-size model, we’ve had to evolve and battle this like, inner voice that hasn’t evolved.”

“I’m plus size and Asian. That’s why I’m like, this is important,” she continued. “I want to do as much as I can to show other people that we don’t have to be dainty and little. I can say, I know that in myself, I’m beautiful.”

Nu, who has been modeling for the past 12 years, is launching a sustainable plus-size clothing line called “Blueki” later this year.

On July 20, the 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue reached newsstands.

Featured Image: Sports Illustrated