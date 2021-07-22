Tracee Ellis Ross To Executive Produce TV Show About Black Hair

Tracee Ellis Ross has announced a new TV show about black hair. The team behind it will all be women of color.

Michaela angela Davis, co-author of The Meaning of Mariah Carey, Oprah Winfrey, and Ross will executive produce The Hair Tales. The docuseries will weave together “intimate and authentic” personal accounts of Black women’s experiences with larger societal and historical issues.

The series, according to Tracee Ellis Ross, will be about how the tale of black hair reflects a larger narrative about black identity and culture. “Hair is a portal into the souls of Black women, it drives straight to the centre of who we are. Our goal is to share this vibrant community, where we hold a sacred space for each other.”

The series has been announced as the Crown Act (Creating a Respectful and Open Workplace for Natural Hair) has passed into law in 12 US states, prohibiting discrimination based on hairstyles. The Hair Tales will also carry on Ross’s initiative to promote natural hair. Pattern Beauty, her black hair-care line, was introduced in September 2019.

“Like many women, I can trace my own journey to self-acceptance through my hair,” the actor said in a statement. “This series is personal and universal, American and global. It is a love letter to Black women.”

In 2022, The Hair Tales is set to premiere on the Oprah Winfrey Network and Hulu’s Onyx channel.

