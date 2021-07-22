Queen Latifah Secures a First-Look Podcast Deal with Audible

Queen Latifah and Audible already had one thing in common: they were both birthed in Newark, New Jersey.

Now, the Amazon-owned streaming service has signed a deal with Queen Latifah’s Flavor Unit production company for a first-look podcast development deal.

The partnership will result in a number of audio projects, including a seven-part Queen Latifah podcast titled “Unity in the Community.”

According to Audible: “With so much bad news, is there anything to listen to that that spells H-O-P-E? Latifah goes in search of good news and delivers it, focusing on community activists who are the glue that keep their neighborhoods together. Each 30-minute episode will profile an activist implementing a concrete plan that can be modeled in other communities.”

The collaboration between Audible and Flavor Unit will begin with “Street, Rhymes & Sugar: A Hip-Hop Memoir,” a short-form Audible Original by screenwriter Michael Elliot (”Brown Sugar”), which will be released on August 5.

“A common thread within all of these shows will be to share stories that bring hope and entertainment to those at home who’ve had a tough year,” Latifah, 51, said in a statement.

Latifah is now starring in and producing the CBS series “The Equalizer,” a remake of the 1980s television drama. The show, which debuted following the Super Bowl this year, has been renewed for a second season.

Editorial credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com