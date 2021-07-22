Plus-Size Model Tabria Majors To Host IPSY’s Social Media Challenge

Tabria Majors is excited to host IPSY’s “The Next 10,” a social media challenge. The purpose is to find the next generation of creators who are breaking down barriers, challenging beauty standards, and fostering self-expression.

The “Next 10” challenge allows IPSY to pay tribute to its past while also charting a course for the next ten years and beyond.

Also Read: August 2019 Cover Star: Interview with Plus-Size Model Quen Elston

Following the first submission period, Tabria Majors and Christen Dominique will host four social challenges in which 20 semi-finalists will compete.

“It is such an honor to be named as a co-host of The Next 10 Challenge,” says Tabria Majors, plus-size model, entrepreneur, and creator. “I have always used my platform to try and help people feel more confident in their own skin, so partnering with IPSY on this challenge and helping them identify and elevate up-and-coming talent was a no brainer. This is a unique opportunity to help other creators who share the same ethos to break through the clutter and receive much-deserved recognition from a brand like IPSY, and to help welcome them into their passionate community.”

Featured Image Credit: IPSY