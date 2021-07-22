Chrissy Metz to headline CMA Foundation Benefit Concert In Nashville

Chrissy Metz, an award-winning actress, and EMI Nashville recording artist will headline Chrissy Metz & Friends on July 30th at Nashville’s historic The Bluebird Cafe.

Jimmy Robbins (Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini, Maddie & Tae, Brett Young) and Blessing Offor, a soulful singer/songwriter and Bowyer & Bow/Capitol Christian Music Group recording artist, will join Metz on stage.

The CMA Foundation’s mission is to provide resources and support for music teachers, students, and music education programs across the United States. Proceeds from Chrissy Metz & Friends benefit the CMA Foundation and its mission. Blue Bird Cafe’s website has tickets available.

Metz, who is best recognized for her role as Kate Pearson on NBC’s This Is Us, has always said that music is her first passion. Metz has recorded a number of well-received songs, including “Girl Go,” “Talking To God,” “Actress,” and “Feel Good,” as well as a Dave Audé remix of “Feel Good.”

Editorial credit: DFree / Shutterstock.com