Ultra City Smiths Trailer: AMC+ Creates Animated Murder-Mystery starring Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Following the pandemic, television shows have become more imaginative, with storytellers exploring new ways to tell stories through animation. For example, the upcoming AMC+ series Ultra City Smiths just released its debut trailer and it appears to be a fun / strange murder mystery done using stop-motion animation and baby dolls.

According to AMC, the plot synopsis is as follows:

Slated to premiere Summer 2021, the series will star Jimmi Simpson (Westworld, Black Mirror) as Detective David Mills, Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Dolemite Is My Name, The United States vs Billie Holiday) as Detective Gail Johnson, John C. Reilly (Moonbase 8, Ralph Breaks the Internet) as Donovan Smith, Bebe Neuwirth (Chicago, Cheers) as Lady Andrea The Giant, Jason Mantzoukas (Big Mouth, Infinite) as Tim the TMZ reporter, among others to be announced at a later date.

The Ultra City Smiths story unfolds via the stop-motion animation of baby dolls repurposed as a grown-up cast of characters. The series hinges on an investigation into the mysterious disappearance of fictional metropolis Ultra City’s most famous magnate (Smith).

Two intrepid detectives (Simpson and Randolph) follow the case, rallying to fight against their city’s dangerous corruption, at a high cost to themselves and their families, all in pursuit of a gentler place to call home.

The trailer highlights the project’s impressive voice cast. Mills’ partner, Detective Gail Johnson, is played by Da’Vine Joy Randolph. Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, Bebe Neuwirth, Alia Shawkat, and Jason Mantzoukas are among the other cast members.

Ultra City Smiths premieres on AMC+ on Thursday, July 22. The first season will premiere this fall on AMC.

Featured Image: AMC Networks Press