First Wives Club Is Back For Season 2! Is There Going to Be a Third Season?

We’re finally back in New York, and we’re catching up with our favorite leading ladies, the cast of First Wives Club.

Season 2 follows Bree (Michelle Buteau), Ari (Ryan Michelle Bathe), and Hazel (Jill Scott) as they manage their relationships, careers, and valued friendships together, just like the first season. Bree decided to give her marriage to Gary (RonReaco Lee) another chance after much thought. Meanwhile, Ari’s new long-distance relationship with David (Mark Tallman) has its ups and downs, and Hazel discovers what it takes to start her own record company when she signs her first artist. In addition, a new member has joined the gang, and her name is Jayla (Michelle Mitchenor).

The BET+ original series was based on the 1996 film starring Diane Keaton, Bette Midler, and Goldie Hawn, as fans know. You’re not alone if you can’t get enough of the TV show. Here’s everything we know about Season 3 of First Wives Club so far.

The third season of First Wives Club has yet to be formally renewed by BET. New episodes could be aired a year from now if the show is renewed. We adore the cast, so we’re hoping they’ll bring them all back for season three.

BET+, the streaming service of the BET Network, is the only place where you can watch First Wives Club. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on the BET+ website or the BET+ app on mobile devices. You can join up for a free seven-day trial of BET+ if you don’t already have one. Following that, you can maintain BET+ for $9.99 each month.

Featured Image: BET Press