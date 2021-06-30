Plus-Size Trend: 5 Ways To Wear Black This Summer

Black clothing can be worn all year if it is styled correctly. Continue reading to find out how this plus-size trend can be worn when the weather gets hot…

You’d be excused for thinking that black would be out of place in your summer wardrobe, but there’s a reason why plus-size companies like Ashley Stewart, Lane Bryant, and Pennington’s keep featuring this plus-size trend year after year: its unrivaled wearability. That isn’t even taking into account the warmer months. Scientifically, black absorbs atmospheric heat, it also conducts heat away from your body, making it one of the wisest summer wardrobe choices. But, more importantly, it’s quite stylish.

Black is the perfect complement to sun-kissed skin, whether you want streamlined tailoring, loose layering, matching separates, or dramatic designs. The Asym neckline tank top is an item that can be worn all year because of its versatility. When it comes to styling, the Back Cut Out Tank Dress is the epitome of keeping it simple, effortless, and fresh. Finish this look with yellow gold jewelry and lace-up sandals.

This timeless shade will keep you cool in every meaning of the term, whether you wear this plus-size trend in the city, vacationing, or, if all goes well, by the beach.