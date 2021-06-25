6 Ways To Achieve Plus-Size Style While Enjoying The Summer Heat

Affiliate Links

It’s Summer and Plus-Size Style is in season! Continue reading to learn about the six essential pieces that will keep you cool and stylish this summer…

MIDI DRESS

The midi dress has a sacred position in every woman’s wardrobe – and summer is no exception. This plus-size style comes in a wide range of prints and colors for the summer, not to mention catering to a variety of aesthetics – from ultra-feminine to modern maximal – these tried-and-true designs make warm-weather dressing a breeze. For an easy look, pair this plus-size midi dress with chunky gold jewelry and soft leather sandals. It’s excellent for everything from park picnics to cocktails with friends.

CHIC SHORTS

You’d be excused for thinking that shorts are only for holidays and excursions to the beach, but when worn right, these timeless plus-size style summer staples have a place in your everyday wardrobe as well. When it comes to summer shorts, plus-size leather shorts may seem contradictory, but a butter-soft leather pair hits the perfect balance between utilitarian and sophisticated. Finish with a tank top and a pair of opulent slides for a laid-back summer appearance. Plus-size denim shorts can also be dressed up by wearing them with light blazers and trendy mules. If you step outside the box, you’ll find that shorts have a lot more mileage than you might think.

FEMININE BLOUSE

A classic belted blouse is a mainstay of the summer collections, thanks to its deft blend of prettiness and practicality. This season’s most desirable pieces tap into the romance and optimism that defined the season, with feminine details, bold colors, and voluminous shapes. Whether you’re drawn to the simplicity and ease of this vibrant top from Lane Bryant or the drama of this whimsical option from Eloquii, style your blouse with wide-leg linen pants for a summery look that transitions seamlessly from workday to weekend.

SANDALS

The barely-there sandal is the footwear equivalent of a ’90s slip dress, and it’s all about bringing summer style back to fundamentals. Ultra-fine straps instantly elevate your appearance, and they go with everything from tailored jeans to denim cut-offs, short dresses to maxi skirts; they’re a no-brainer finishing touch. To give a fresh element to your summer looks, switch between suede and leather styles.

OVERSIZED TOTE BAG

Picnics and celebrations are sure to remain a big part of our social lives, therefore an oversized tote bag is a must-have item. Summery styles like canvas and woven can be incorporated into any outfit to create a sense of levity and wanderlust. Elevated tote bags by fashion heavyweights like Rebecca Minkoff have enough space for all of your daily essentials – and then some.

JUMPSUIT

The plus-size jumpsuit is another brilliant one-and-done design, as effortless as the aforementioned midi dress but with a harder, utilitarian appeal. Choose a jumpsuit with a waist belt to add definition, perfectly balancing the feminine and masculine plus-size style elements that make this piece so appealing. Minimalists will only need a pair of chunky sandals for a carefree daytime look, while maximalists can complete theirs with gladiator flats and big gold jewelry. The jumpsuit’s limitless wearability is part of what makes it so alluring; simply add a slick of lipstick and barely-there heels for a modern spin on this look.