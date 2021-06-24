Plus-Size Linen Dresses: Classic Style & Summer’s Must-Have Item

Affiliate Links

Linen has long been a staple fabric for the summer months, but it’s most typically encountered in the form of shapeless smocks and oversized shorts. However, a few brands introduced plus-size linen dresses for spring/summer ’21 that quickly made it onto our want lists — their ease and maximal wearability felt fitting as we re-emerge into more social settings.

Eloquii created a wonderfully directional off-white dress with proportions that referenced the classic fabric’s bohemian connotations — the prairie-style off-the-shoulder neckline was countered by billowing sleeves and a ruffle hem that felt unmistakably whimsical.

You + All took it a step further with a charming, short dress that would be equally at home on the beach as it would in the city. For a sleek spin on-off, mix it with lace-up espadrilles and gold-tone jewelry.

If you have a calendar of upcoming weddings or garden parties to look forward to as the season progresses, barely-there sandals and striking earrings would look great with this sleek silhouette from Avenue. The billowing midi-length hem will float fabulously in motion as you dance the night away.

If it’s something more understated you’re after, Ulla Popken’s dolman-sleeved plus-size dress in an earthy hue is a polished iteration. The round neck makes it easy to slip on, while the side pockets and knee-length make it appropriate for daytime, too. While plus-size linen dresses will undoubtedly offer a sense of style – even when paired with Crocs – they will also be a no-brainer when it comes to selecting a dress for summer boat cruises.