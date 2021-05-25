Bride Facing Backlash for Suggesting Stepdaughter to Wear a ‘Girdle’

Five days before the wedding, a bride-to-be had not found a dress for the 9 year old so she turned to Facebook for advice.

A bride-to-be has been chastised after revealing on Facebook that she was considering forcing her soon-to-be stepdaughter to wear shapewear to the wedding.

The bride-to-be wrote that it was difficult to find a dress for her future stepdaughter because “nothing fit her,” even “big girl youth sizes.”

“Definitely not a body-shaming post,” she wrote, seemingly anticipating criticism, “how do y’all feel about a nine-year-old wearing a body shaper (girdle)?”

“She’s a plus-size kid. And her dress is a little snug. I figure why not try a body shaper to smooth out some of the edges to give that perfect fit,” she wrote.

So what do you think. Was this woman completely wrong for suggesting a 9 year old wear a girdle to her wedding? Or was the bride-to-be justified in her request?

Let’s talk about it.