Plus Size Leather Skirts That You Need To Add To Your Wardrobe

Step up on your plus size leather skirt game with the help of a stylish look that’s great for making a statement.

Leather is no longer exclusively for handbags and shoes. Nowadays, faux leather and vegan-friendly fabrics are re-imagined as classic style classics, and we’re here for it!

Check out plus size leather skirts from brands like Asos Curve, Modcloth, Eloquii, and more to help prep your plus size wardrobe for the fall and winter seasons to come.

Curve Leather Look Mini Skirt

Your go-to skirt for fall.  Wear it with an oversize sweater and a pair of boots and you’re all set.  Smooth faux leather with a matte finish. 

Available at Asos Curve

Wrap Front Faux Leather Pencil Skirt

Customer Review – “Perfect for fall! Fits comfortably true to size and looks great with the Red V Neck Tunic I bought with it. Very happy with this purchase. Plus it’s vegan which I really love.”

Available at Eloquii

Red Hot Rumble Faux-Leather Mini Skirt

Flaunt your flawless stems in this fiery mini skirt from Molly Bracken. Made in a luxe, red faux-leather, this high-waisted silhouette flaunts some fabulous vintage-inspired detailing, like the flap-patch pockets at the sides.

Available at Modcloth

Abstract & Faux Leather Skirt

An elegant mock wrap creates asymmetry with a faux-leather finish, this skirt is an edgy choice as it front boasts an artsy abstract panel.

Available at Ashley Stewart

Sleek Pleats Faux-Leather Midi Skirt

This faux-leather midi skirt is sleek and chic redefined. This ModCloth label piece is made from a smooth, luxe, black faux-leather that is an elevated take on the essential pleated midi skirt. 

Available at Modcloth
