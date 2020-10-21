Connect with us

DailyVenusDiva.com

What Are The Best Button-Front Shirts For Plus Size Women?

Fashion

What Are The Best Button-Front Shirts For Plus Size Women?

Published on
Affiliate Links

A white button-front shirt is probably the most classic plus size shirt ever created.

The classic button-front shirt is the perfect option for formal and informal job interviews, vacationing, or just running errands. As much as we love a great plus size classic shirt, a little color in your life is necessary. We’ve gathered 5 plus size button shirts in an array of styles and colors that are perfect if you want to switch things ups and go for a less conventional look.

Tie-Neck Button-Front Top

This trendy top will take you to the office today and out to dinner next weekend. The feminine tie detail at the neck takes the lead on accessorizing while the crinkled fabric brings a feminine style dimension to your favorite skinny jeans or pencil skirt.

Available at Lane Bryant

Organza Button Down Tunic

Customer Review: Cute tunic! Will pair well with dress slacks or jeans.

Available at Eloquii

Mixed Media Button Up Top

Perfect your casual style with the delightfully versatile Mixed Media Button Up.

Available at Avenue

A New Classic Button-Up Top

This long-sleeved blouse offers a lightweight cotton construction, collared neckline, and plenty of vintage inspiration.

Available at Modcloth

Tammy Drama Button-Up Top 

A chic drama button-up top, perfect for any statement look. Featuring a dramatic hi-lo ruffle hem and self-tie belt, pair with faux leather leggings and heels.

Available at Fashion To Figure
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Related Topics:, , , , ,
To Top