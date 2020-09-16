Connect with us

5 Bucket Hats That Are Worth Adding To Your Fall Wardrobe

Fashion

Thanks to celebs like Rihanna and Hailey Bieber, bucket hats aren’t just a trend, they’re a must-have for fall. Here a few that I’ve got my eye on.

I love a cute outfit just as much as I love a great deal but I’d be lying if I said that I was knowledgable about what’s in style.  Twenty years ago I was all about that “funky fresh, dressed to impress” life, but now, as long as it’s clean (and comfortable), I’m good.  

Imagine my surprise when I found out that bucket hats were back in style.  I remember having a few of them in my teens – back in the 90s.  To be honest, I have 2 bucket hats now, but not because they’re fashionable, but because I love a good bucket hat.  

VANS x The Simpsons Women’s Bucket Hat

Bucket Hats For Fall
If you love The Simpsons, then you’ll love this hat!
Available at Tilly’s

Levi’s x Snoopy Reversible Bucket

Talk about nostalgia.  You can’t go wrong with anything snoopy.
Available at Asos

Black Faux Fur Bucket Hat

Hat + Faux Fur = Winning!
Available at Missguided

Frayed Canvas Bucket Hat

You definitely need a distressed denim hat.
Available at Urban Outfitters

Bermuda Casual 

CLASSIC!!
Available at Kangol

