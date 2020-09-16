5 Bucket Hats That Are Worth Adding To Your Fall Wardrobe

Thanks to celebs like Rihanna and Hailey Bieber, bucket hats aren’t just a trend, they’re a must-have for fall. Here a few that I’ve got my eye on.

Affiliate Links

I love a cute outfit just as much as I love a great deal but I’d be lying if I said that I was knowledgable about what’s in style. Twenty years ago I was all about that “funky fresh, dressed to impress” life, but now, as long as it’s clean (and comfortable), I’m good.

Imagine my surprise when I found out that bucket hats were back in style. I remember having a few of them in my teens – back in the 90s. To be honest, I have 2 bucket hats now, but not because they’re fashionable, but because I love a good bucket hat.

Thanks to celebs like Rihanna and Hailey Bieber, bucket hats aren’t just a trend, they’re a must-have for fall. Here a few that I’ve got my eye on.

If you love The Simpsons, then you’ll love this hat!



Talk about nostalgia. You can’t go wrong with anything snoopy.

Hat + Faux Fur = Winning!