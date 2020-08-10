Connect with us

Lounge In This Luxurious Plus Size Set From Eloquii

Sometimes you come across a dress, top, or a Luxurious Plus Size set and you yell out, “YASSS! I’m feeling this!”

This is one of those times. The moment that I saw this Satin Duster with Fringe Detail w/ matching pants from Eloquii, I knew I had to have the set. Apparently, I’m not the only one. One customer called it “So luxurious!” Another buyer said she felt like a Queen.

Things that you should know:

  • Woven duster with fringe detail
  • Easy fit
  • Drop shoulder
  • On-seam pockets
  • Fringe detail at hem

In other words, you can’t go wrong with this plus size duster set from Eloquii.

To view more new arrivals, visit www.eloquii.com.

