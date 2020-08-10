Magazine
Lounge In This Luxurious Plus Size Set From Eloquii
Sometimes you come across a dress, top, or a Luxurious Plus Size set and you yell out, “YASSS! I’m feeling this!”
This is one of those times. The moment that I saw this Satin Duster with Fringe Detail w/ matching pants from Eloquii, I knew I had to have the set. Apparently, I’m not the only one. One customer called it “So luxurious!” Another buyer said she felt like a Queen.
Things that you should know:
- Woven duster with fringe detail
- Easy fit
- Drop shoulder
- On-seam pockets
- Fringe detail at hem
In other words, you can’t go wrong with this plus size duster set from Eloquii.
To view more new arrivals, visit www.eloquii.com.