If You Love A Good Mani, Then You’ll Love These At-Home Manicure Kits

Turn your home into a nail salon with these must-have at home manicure kits.

Before we had enough income to treat ourselves to a salon mani and pedi, we were forced to use at-home manicure kits to give our nails a little T.L.C.  Don’t act like you don’t know what I’m talking about.  Prior to adult-hood, our worlds were filled with bowls of soapy water, emery boards, and press-on nails.  Unfortunately, we’ve been forced to revisit our youth and pamper ourselves if we want our cuticles to stay in-tact.  It may be inconvenient, but it’s a great investment. 

Here are our picks for the best at-home manicure kits for you to try this weekend.

Color Dip Color By Me Kit

Loved For: Mix and match the powders to create a customized shade that is all your own.

Available At Ulta

KISS Salon Dip Starter Kit

Loved For: Has everything you need to create a salon-quality dip powder manicure, at home!

Available at CVS

Color Club Seren-DIP-ity Dip Powder Nail Art Starter Kit

User Experience: The instructions were easy to follow and the materials were great. I was able to complete my whole manicure in 10-15 minutes.

Available at Walmart

Gelish Gel Polish Mini Basix Kit – Multi

User Tip: My advice to you is to go thin and round the polish off just before the cuticle. If not, you’ll have a ridge that will end up peeling. 

Available at Overstock

The Everything Box

What’s Included: 8-piece mani system of tools and products plus 6 long-lasting polish shades of your choice.

Available at Olive & June
