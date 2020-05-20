The Best Plus Size Fashion Finds To Buy On Tanya Taylor

From plus size dresses to blazers and plus size swimwear, keep scrolling to see why Tanya Taylor is a great place to shop.

Daily Venus Diva, we try to stay up to date on all things plus size fashion. But it’s difficult to keep up with everything. Sometimes we stumble upon undiscovered gems and when that happens, we get uber excited and rejoice because everyone loves discovering new places to shop. Today’s gem is Tanya Taylor Clothing and I can’t believe I didn’t find out about them sooner.

“Inspired by the electric optimism and fearless nature of founder, Tanya Taylor,” her designs strive to bring colorful confidence and high-energy happiness to women’s wardrobes. Tanya’s designs masterfully combine color and creativity to create wearable art. And I absolutely love it. The only thing more extraordinary about the clothing is the complimentary shipping. I think I’ve talked enough. From plus size dresses to blazers and plus size swimwear, keep scrolling to see why Tanya Taylor is a great place to shop.

Description: Yvette is their Spring update to the best-selling Pansy dress, reimagined with a flutter sleeve for the warmer Spring months. Featuring mock-ruching along the body, Yvette is a form-fitting mini dress that will take you from day-to-night.

Description: Darwin is a playful wear-with-everything Spring blazer. Pair with white trousers or a dress for a fresh Spring look.

Description: Francis is as comfortable as it is practical. Made from 100% silk, Francis has a functional belt and pockets to keep you looking and feeling your best.

Description: Jeana is their new printed and pleated skirt – here to bring a pop of color to your day. With a high-waist and flared skirt, it flatters every body type.

Description: This suit is one of eight limited-edition pieces from the Brushstroke collection, featuring a plunging neckline, open back, and tie straps for an adjustable fit.

Description: A best-selling silhouette, Neves is reimagined in a vibrant white for Spring. Featuring a hidden side zip, hidden snap closures for adjustable chest coverage, pockets, and a belted waist, the best thing about this dress is truly in the details.