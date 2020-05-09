How To Host A Virtual Mother’s Day Celebration

To ensure that your mom has the best virtual Mother’s Day, we’ve reached out to four event planners for ideas that’ll make any mother feel special and appreciated.

Thanks to social distancing it’s going to be a virtual mother’s day. We’ve gotten accustomed to hosting meetings and having happy hours on Zoom, House Party, or other virtual platforms.

Everything from weddings to birthday parties are turning into virtual celebrations, giving us new and exciting ways to stay connected. With Mother’s Day approaching, celebrating our moms have taken on a new meaning. To ensure that your mom has the best virtual Mother’s Day, we’ve reached out to four event planners for ideas that’ll make any mother feel special and appreciated.

Movie Basket

Make it a movie night and deliver a basket full of movie essentials (microwave popcorn, candy, wine, or sparkling cider) suggests Tamesha Rouse, event planner and owner of Simply Elegant Events. “If she has Netflix, pick a movie for you guys to watch together on Zoom or even by holding the phone.” If your mom doesn’t have the technology for video chatting, Tamesha suggests buying her and yourself the same movie and pushing play at the same time.

Tokens Of Love

When it comes to tokens of appreciation, Jennifer Troy, wedding planner and owner of Glorious Galas suggests using “Google Meet to organize a group call to share virtual tokens of love.” Include the entire family and create signs using Canva.

Movie or Slideshow

Try creating a movie honoring your mom. “This gets us back to childhood when handmade gifts were the best. Take time to create a short movie or slideshow of your favorite moments together, “ says Jasmine Stallworth, owner of Dazzling Events by Jazz.

Balloon Bouquet

Social distancing doesn’t mean that you can’t celebrate your mom. “Sending your mom a lawn balloon bouquet delivered to her home and set up on her front lawn is a creative way to honor your mom, “ recommends Talia, entrepreneur, and co-owner of The Ellington Event Center.

“Mom-osas” Virtual Brunch

Another winning suggestion from Jasmine of Dazzling Events by Jazz is to get the family together for a virtual happy hour. “Send out a fun cocktail recipe in advance- have her favorite brunch items delivered to her home and have a toast to the Woman of the Hour,” shared the Michigan event planner.

Virtual Wine Tasting

Why not sip a little bubbly. Talia of Lavish Events suggests a virtual wine tasting involving mom and friends. “Each mom picks up their favorite bottle of wine and play games on House Party.”

Mother’s Day Parade

Get your mom out of the house with a drive-by parade. Jennifer says “Organize a drive-by parade of love where gifts and cards are left on a table in the driveway or in front of the home.” This is a great way to get everyone involved to celebrate your mom.

Create a Scrapbook

Pictures are full of memories so try creating a scrapbook. Tamesha Rouse of Simply Elegant Events thinks a scrapbook is a great way to get the entire family involved. “Get a scrapbook and fill it up with pictures. Have the grandchildren get involved by adding drawings and cut-outs.