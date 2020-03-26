Keep Your Distance In These Plus Size Pajamas

Plus Size Pajamas For Curvy Women

Just because you’re stuck at home, that doesn’t mean you have to look frumpy! Here are 5 of the best plus size pajamas to wear while maintaining your distance.

Affiliate Links

Even though there’s nothing wrong with falling asleep in an oversized t-shirt, there’s something extra special about the comfort and elegance of a pajama set (especially if you’re stuck in the house for days at a time).

To find the best plus size pajamas, I’ve scoured some of my favorite websites and read reviews from pajama experts (customers) to find the best silk and cotton blend sleepwear.

Here are 5 of the best plus size pajamas to wear while maintaining your distance.

Reviews: “After receiving this item, I am so glad that I made the purchase. It is so stylish and comfortable. It is flowy but has enough structure to keep it from looking like a big tent.” The print is also a customer favorite. Another reviewer shared, “Soft, comfortable, easy to wear double crisscross straps. Love tie-dye.”

Details: This 5-star plus size pj set is quintessentially elegant. Wear it with the assorted shorts for a cozy feminine pajama set.

Review: “Versatile. Sexy & classy. You can serve sexy and/or throw it on without worrying about traumatizing the children. Fit true to size. The fabric isn’t itchy like other fast fashion “chiffon” garments.” Another reviewer loved it’s versatility also, reporting ” I absolutely love this robe! You can wear it as a robe or kimono, either way, it’s perfect!”

Details: Brand new from Pretty Secrets, this supersoft shortie set features a stand out dark floral print. Complete with super soft jersey top, if you love this woven shorts set, why not try the matching culotte set?

Details: Cozy up in an undeniably soft sleep shirt that comes in a tunic length with contrast white piping that pops.