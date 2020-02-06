Connect with us

9 Wardrobe Essentials For Effortless Plus-Size Style

9 Wardrobe Essentials For Effortless Plus-Size Style

Let’s get back to basics. Trends come and go but wardrobe essentials last forever!
The Perfect White Tee

Start your wardrobe with a clean slate. The white tee is flexible, trendy and can be worn every day of the year.

Available at Lane Bryant

Captivating Black Dress

This off-the-shoulder sweetheart dress is perfect for day to night versatility.

On Sale At Eloquii

Dark Wash Jeans

Jeans never go out of style! These will be the softest, stretchiest & most flattering pair of jeans you’ve ever slipped into.

Marked Down At Torrid

Hi-low Button-up Shirt

Borrowed from the boys, the hi-low button-up shirt tailors to your curves and a faux leather sash-tie doubles as an edgy fashion upgrade.

Less than $28.00 at Ashley Stewart

Statement Flats

Slip into these Leopard printed velvet loafers and feel ultra-chic.

Online Exclusive!

Knee-Length Skirt

This versatile pencil skirt is the perfect addition to any wardrobe. It comes in a number of solids and eye-catching prints and dresses up or down with ease.

Save BIG at Eloquii

Cozy Sweater

This carefree sweater is the perfect mix of effortless coziness and style.

Less than $40 at Avenue

On-The-Go Black Pants

A pair of travel-ready, wrinkle-resistant black pants is a great foundation piece to stock up on.

Available at Lane Bryant

Flirty Wrap Dress

This whimsical plus size midi wrap dress is the perfect silhouette for all curvy body types.

Available at Kiyonna

Do you need our help finding the perfect plus size dress, a new pair of jeans or something to wear to work? Email us at [email protected] and tell us what you’re looking for. It may be the topic of our next round-up. (Featured Image Credit: Lane Bryant)

